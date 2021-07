Sanjrani, Buzdar visit Data Darbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh and offered Fateha.

Senators Abdul Qadir, Dilawar Khan and Sarfraz Bugti accompanied them.

They also prayed for the country's development, prosperity and stability.

The Chairman and other senators also offered special prayers for early independence ofoppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.