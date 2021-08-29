Sanjrani, Buzdar visit Fort Manroe in D. G. Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday visited Fort Monroe, a tourist spot of DG Khan.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Drishak, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Tourism Advisor Asif Mahmood, dignitaries and concerned authorities, according to a handout issued here.

Chief Minister inaugurated and laid a foundation stone of eight different projects of Rs. 900 million for the development and progress of the area.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated various projects including Solar Lights Network and Parks and Horticulture in Fort Monroe completed at a cost of Rs 100 million; 5km long Fort Monroe to Langar Khandsar link Road (Rs 290 million); project of upgradation and provision of basic facilities in Fort Monroe Resort (Rs 50 million); and restoration project of historic buildings and annexe in Fort Monroe (Rs 50 million).

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Fort Monroe Water Supply Scheme to be completed with a cost of Rs 90 million and this scheme would resolve the problem of drinking water in Fort Monroe on a permanent basis. He also laid the foundation stones of a new project worth Rs 100 million to promote tourism in the area of Koh-e-Suleman; Fort Monroe Rescue 1122 Station project ( Rs 550 million); and upgradation of Fort Monroe High school (Rs 30 million).

The Chief Minister was also briefed on various development projects including Fort Monroe Cadet College and Welfare Complex. DG Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of different ongoing development projects in the area.

Usman Buzdar, Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani and Zartaj Gul, under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign, planted chanar, ashoka and palm trees in the area. On this occasion, they also prayed for national solidarity, security and prosperity of the country.

Later, addressing the notables, tribal elders and people in Fort Monroe, the CM said that Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority had been fully activated.

He mentioned that funds of Rs 5.70 billion had been reserved for the development and the welfare of the people of the area. Basic problems of the area including roads network and water supply would be resolved.

The Punjab government had given 100 acres of land for Fort Monroe Cadet College to be built at a cost of Rs 2.80 billion and Rs one billion funds had been released for this project. He said that another cadet college would also be set up in the area of Koh-e-Suleman for which a feasibility study was being conducted. The children of Koh-e-Suleman would be given free admission in this cadet college, boarding and other expenses would be borne by the Punjab government. He said that the problem of water supply in Fort Monroe would be resolved permanently and instructions had been issued to the Housing Department in this regard. He assured that the Punjab government would release as many as funds needed for this purpose. Work was being carried out to set up a Solid Waste Management Company in Fort Monroe to address the issue of sanitation and 108 km of roads were being constructed in Koe-e-Suleman and Fort Monroe. Funds were being released for the construction of walls of the graveyard. Fort Monroe would be declared an urban area through a master-plan. Rs. 80 would be spent on the installation of ROs plants, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced to provide electricity in all the deprived areas of Sakhi Sarwar to Taman Buzdar and Taman Leghari. A veterinary hospital would be set up in Taman Leghari. The facility of mobile veterinary hospital would also be provided.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to set up a hospital in the Rakhni area of district Bharkhan Balochistan and said that the Punjab government would provide funds for this state-of-the-art hospital.