Sanjrani Calls For Boosting Trade, Economic Ties Between Pakistan-Italy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sanjrani calls for boosting trade, economic ties between Pakistan-Italy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferraris called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani at the Parliament House on Tuesday and exchanged views on matters of bilateral interests besides exploring ways and means for multi-sectoral cooperation.

The ambassador congratulated Chairman Senate on being re-elected as Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan valued its bilateral ties with Italy and desired to further expand multifaceted cooperation in diverse fields.

Italian Ambassador said that vast investment opportunities in the country would be utilized for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He also conveyed well wishes on behalf of the Prime Minister of Italy, the Parliament and especially the President of the Italian Senate and the people.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined the need to further enhance cooperation and institutional support within the parliamentary spheres between the two countries.

The chairman said that Pakistan and Italy had a wide scope to inflate cooperation on international forums. There were vast opportunities for trade between the two countries in various fields, he added.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on cooperation and institutional support between the two countries in the parliamentary spheres.

The chairman Senate said that there was ample scope for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Italy on international forums which further provide vast trade opportunities in various fields.

He said that parliamentary diplomacy could be utilized to promote people to people contacts and build a lasting relationship based on shared economic growth and prosperity.

