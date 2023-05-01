UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Calls For Fair Labour Practices On Labour Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sanjrani calls for fair labour practices on Labour Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his Labour Day message called for a culture of mutual respect, equality, and fair labour practices that recognize the dignity of all workers.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the unsung heroes of the nation who substantially contributed to Pakistan's progress and development. The Senate Chairman acknowledged the labour force's immense contributions and emphasized the need to ensure the protection of their rights and welfare.

Sanjrani also pledged to create an environment where workers can thrive and reach their potential, and called on citizens to join hands in this effort.

He wished all Pakistanis a happy Labor Day on behalf of the Senate. "As the nation celebrates, it's important to appreciate the labour force's contributions to society and renew the commitment to protecting their rights and welfare, building a brighter future for the nation," he remarked.

