Global peace and mutual trust are imperative for the development and prosperity of any country and being the representatives of the public, members of the Parliament must play a formative role in nurturing peace and creating an atmosphere of trust at the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Global peace and mutual trust are imperative for the development and prosperity of any country and being the representatives of the public, members of the Parliament must play a formative role in nurturing peace and creating an atmosphere of trust at the international level.

These views were expressed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while addressing an international conference, titled "The Role of Parliamentarians in strengthening peace and trust" via video link, hosted by Turkmenistan, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

While congratulating and extending his heartiest wishes to the people and leadership of Turkmenistan on their 30th independence, the Senate chairman underlined that since its independence Pakistan has always enjoyed cordial relation with Turkmenistan.

He said that bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan were a sign of mutual trust. Furthermore, the two brotherly countries continued to co-operate and co-ordinate in various spheres, including CPEC.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations have also been signed in the past to promote trade and hope the two countries explore more areas of cooperation through frequent parliamentary exchanges, he added.

The Senate chairman said the exchanges of parliamentary delegations would pave new avenues for cooperation and investment.

He hailed Turkmenistan's role for peace in the region. He said Turkmenistan's resolution declaring "2021 - the Year of Peace and Trust" in the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations was a manifestation of Turkmenistan's policy of positive neutrality which is exactly in line with the policies being adopted by the Pakistani leadership.

In his address, the chairman lauded PM Imran Khan's positive role for peace in the region and said that the prime minister was striving hard to restore an atmosphere of peace and trust amongst nations of the world.

Sadiq Sanjrani underscored that Pakistan has always given priority to dialogues over aggression on various issues at the regional and global level.

"We, as leaders representing our regions, must all focus on initiatives that support mutual progress, peace, and prosperity for our people and our nations. Let us all look beyond our differences for the greater good of our people, our region, and the whole world," the chairman stressed while giving his concluding remarks.

The chairman also thanked and congratulated Turkmenistan's Parliamentary Chairperson Gulsat Mammedova for successfully holding the international conference of such a significant nature.