UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Calls For National Response To Overcome COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Sanjrani calls for national response to overcome COVID-19 pandemic

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the Parliament has to play a more robust role in the current crisis as there was need for a national response to overcome the COVID-19 the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the Parliament has to play a more robust role in the current crisis as there was need for a national response to overcome the COVID-19 the pandemic.

The chairman expressed these views while presided over the Senate House Business Advisory Committee via video conferencing. This was the first session of the committee which was held through video link. The initiative was proposed by the Senate Chairman a couple of days ago. The committee deliberated on the emerging scenario aimed COVID-19 and discussed in detail the hardships being faced in transecting the legislative business.

The chairman observed that important legislation was pending. However, he said that decision to convene the Senate session requires detail examination of the existing rules and procedures.

He referred the matter to Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges for a report and said that any decision to convene senate session would be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.

He said economic fallout of the crisis cannot be ignored and Parliament has to take a lead in this regard with special reference to the upcoming budget.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, during the meeting, apprised that federal and provincial governments have taken a unanimous decision to extend the lockdown until April 30.

He stressed the need to consider overall situation with regard to lockdown, precautionary protocols and the risk factors involved before taking any decision. Parliamentary leaders, participating in the discussion also floated various proposals for convening senate sessions and committee meetings.

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, Mushahidullah Khan, Sitara Ayaz, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Aurangzeb Khan Aurakzai, Advisor to Prime Minister Babar Awan, Federal Minister for Narcotic Control Muhammad Azam Swati and Secretary Senate Dr. Akhtar Nazir were present in the committee room during the meeting whereas Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the oppostion in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Senator Sherry Rehman , Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Usman Khan Kakar, Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Siraj ul Haq, participated through Video Link and gave recommendations.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Business Babar Awan Sherry Rehman Parliament Budget Lead Usman Khan Muhammad Ali April Raja Zafar Ul Haq Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

30 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

60 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

2 hours ago

University of Karachi gears up for online classes

3 minutes ago

ICC announces allocation of points for cancelled s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.