Sanjrani Calls On Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:53 PM

Sanjrani calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed current political situation and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during the meeting, said the PTI government believed in democracy and strengthening of the Parliament, adding that elements, who wished to destabilize the country, were not well-wishers of Pakistan.

"Ever since the incumbent government came to power, opposition parties have been threatening to destabilize the government through protests and sit-ins but Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither afraid of any protest, nor will he let opposition blackmail him", he said.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition should wait for the next general election instead of resorting to politics of protests.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said it was the responsibility of all political parties to play their due role in strengthening democracy and parliament. He said this was the only way to strengthen Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was facing current challenges due to failed policies of the previous governments.

