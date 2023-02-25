UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Calls On Punjab Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor's House on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the current political situation in Balochistan were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the supremacy of the constitution and law was important for the development of country. He said that the equal development of all units was very important for strengthening the federation. He said, "We have to strengthen our democratic institutions.

Keeping in view the current fiscal challenges, all the political parties should be united for bringing stability in the country." He said that the doors of Governor's House Lahore were always open for the public and to encourage every good cause.

The Governor said that many delegations of students from different areas including Balochistan had visited Governor's House.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani while talking on the occasion said that the upper house was making effective legislation for public welfare.

