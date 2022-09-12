Sanjrani calls upon IPU to support flood hit people of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday called upon Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco to use his good offices to garner support and appeal to all the member countries to come forward for assistance of flood hit people of Pakistan.

Welcoming the IPU President Duarte Pacheco at the Parliament House, Senate Chairman proposed that the IPU president should contact with the IPU member countries, donors and other institutions for accelerating the relief and rehabilitation works in flood hit areas of the country.

IPU president was on his visit to Pakistan to express solidarity with Parliament, government and people of Pakistan especially the flood affectees of Pakistan. The Chairman said that the floods caused tragic losses, and left millions homeless and shelterless, he also informed that crops worth millions were destroyed and the entire infrastructure damaged.

After immediate relief work the complete rehabilitation of the flood affectees would be the main challenge" he added "huge funds would be required for the rehabilitation of the affectees". In the meeting, discussions were held on making the Inter-Parliamentary Union more dynamic and increasing institutional cooperation. Sanjrani said that Pakistan was determined to promote peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development as per the mission of IPU. Pakistan has high expectations as IPU has to play its role for resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issue.

The Chairman said that amongst the problems faced at global level, Climate change was becoming very important.

The climate change was affecting our economic, developmental and social aspects. The problem was of global nature and to control it, global efforts will have to be made. The Chairman Senate said that the recent floods in Pakistan have made the world aware that climate change poses serious threats to the economy as well. Chairman also suggested to constitute a working group on climate change at IPU.

Chairman said that Pakistan was ready to provide all kinds of support to the proposed working group and to establish the secretariat of the same in Pakistan. President IPU appreciated the proposal and assured consideration.

Sanjrani said that the effects of climate change in Pakistan were severe and the recent floods were unprecedented in human history. People, civil societies and institutions are coming forward to contribute in the relief work.

Chairman Senate said that we were grateful to the international community, but there was a need to speed up the relief work and Pakistan would continue to play its role for the promotion and development of peace at the global level.

Chairman also hosted a dinner in the honor of visiting delegate. Addressing the gathering, both the leaders expressed their resolve to further boost institutional cooperation. Senate Chairman highlighted the importance of institutional cooperation at a time when Pakistan was bearing the brunt of Climate Change and its affects. IPU President assured his all out cooperation to generate much needed support for Pakistan in this hour of need.