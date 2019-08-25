UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Cancels His Visit To UAE.

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

Sanjrani cancels his visit to UAE.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) slamabad, August 25 (Online) Following the presentation of an award to the Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 25th August, 2019) ndian Prime Minister Narinder Modi by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nehyan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has cancelled his visit to UAE.

Chairman Senate in a statement on Sunday said that he has cancelled his visit to UAE in the context of Narinder Modi's visit to that country and the visit will hurt the feelings of the Kashmiris.

He said that Modi government has imposed curfew in the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) ndian occupied Kashmir and resorted to cruelty and barbarism. Pakistan fully supports the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.

