Sanjrani cancels his visit to UAE.

Islamabad, August 25 (Online) Following the presentation of an award to the Indian Prime Minister Narinder Modi by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nehyan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has cancelled his visit to UAE.

Chairman Senate in a statement on Sunday said that he has cancelled his visit to UAE in the context of Narinder Modi's visit to that country and the visit will hurt the feelings of the Kashmiris.

He said that Modi government has imposed curfew in the Indian occupied Kashmir and resorted to cruelty and barbarism. Pakistan fully supports the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.