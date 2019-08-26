UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Cancels Pre-schedule UAE Official Visit

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision to this effect has been taken in the backdrop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the emirates, said a press release received here on Sunday.

The Chairman's visit to the UAE would hurt the feelings of the Kashmiri people; therefore, he has decided to cancel his and a parliamentary delegation's visit to the country.

The Chairman Senate called off the visit to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Pakistan fully supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris, Sanjrani said and added that the Modi government has committed unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris and imposed a curfew�in the occupied territory. Any visit in such scenario would harm the sentiments of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brethren.

