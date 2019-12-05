Sanjrani, Chairman Saudi Shura discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Chairman Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Sheikh here on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Chairman Senate said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in strong relations based on shared religion, history, culture and social values.

Stressing on the importance of increasing cooperation between the two countries, he said great opportunities existed for both countries to increase bilateral trade and investment.

The Chairman Senate said there should be more exchange of delegations at the institutional level. After huge investments of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, the confidence of the international community had increased in the country, he remarked.

The Chairman Saudi Shura Council said Saudi Arabia attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan. People of both countries had mutual affection for each other and this unremitting love would be a cause to further boost the existing exemplary relations.