UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani, Chairman Saudi Shura Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:09 PM

Sanjrani, Chairman Saudi Shura discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Chairman Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Sheikh here on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Chairman Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Sheikh here on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Senate said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in strong relations based on shared religion, history, culture and social values.

Stressing on the importance of increasing cooperation between the two countries, he said great opportunities existed for both countries to increase bilateral trade and investment.

The Chairman Senate said there should be more exchange of delegations at the institutional level. After huge investments of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, the confidence of the international community had increased in the country, he remarked.

The Chairman Saudi Shura Council said Saudi Arabia attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan. People of both countries had mutual affection for each other and this unremitting love would be a cause to further boost the existing exemplary relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Exchange Saudi Saudi Arabia Love Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

40 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

56 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

56 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

Minister reviews preparation of new master plan fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.