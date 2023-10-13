Open Menu

Sanjrani Commends Pak Navy's Exemplary Professionalism

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday emphasized that the indelible contributions of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s maritime boundaries would be etched in golden letters in the annals of the nation's history.

He said this during a meeting with Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal (HI), distinguished with the Hilal Imtiaz Military award, led the 53rd staff course delegation comprising faculty and administrative personnel from Naval War College Lahore during their visit to the Parliament House.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House where Sadiq Sanjrani engaged with Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal in productive discussions concerning professional matters concerning the Pakistan Navy and topics of mutual interest.

He, acknowledging the exemplary professionalism exhibited by the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy, commended their valour in creating enduring stories of bravery that resonate with the nation. He emphasized their immense value as vital assets to the nation.

Highlighting the steadfastness and resolve of the Pakistan Navy akin to the Army and Air Force, he underscored their historical response to enemy aggression, fortifying our maritime borders.

The discussion also encompassed contemporary challenges and technological advancements occurring on a global scale.

He underscored the consistent support provided by the Pakistan Navy during times of natural disasters, standing by the populace and actively engaging in relief efforts. Pakistan Navy's active involvement in relief operations was duly recognized.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal presented a comprehensive briefing to Chairman Senate, elaborating on the capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and strategies for fortifying defence mechanisms pertaining to maritime boundaries.

Subsequently, senior officials of the Senate briefed the delegation from the 53rd PN Staff Course during their visit to the Parliament House, elucidating the functioning procedures, legislative processes, and other pertinent matters of the Upper House.

