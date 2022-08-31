UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Commends Qatari Support For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sanjrani commends Qatari support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday commended the Qatari support for flood victims in this trying time.

Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani called on him here in the Parliament House and expressed solidarity and regret on the loss of precious lives due to the devastating flash floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed the matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and the prevailing flood situation in Pakistan.

Discussing the current flood situation in Pakistan, the Senate chairman stressed the need for speeding up the relief efforts as scores of people, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh have suffered due to the large-scale defacement caused by the flash floods.

He called upon the international community to step forward and support Pakistan in this hour of need as no country alone can tackle and cope with such natural disasters and emergencies.

Sanjrani also called for enhancing trade, diplomatic and institutional cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He underlined that Pakistan and Qatar had a common vision for the development and prosperity of the region, adding that trade, diplomatic, parliamentary and institutional cooperation needed to be enhanced further.

He said Pakistani diaspora living in Qatar were playing an important role in the economic development of Qatar and cementing ties between the two countries.

Hailing the efforts of the Emir of Qatar, the Senate chairman said the Emir of Qatar had played a key role in the overall economic development and prosperity of Qatar. His efforts were praise-worthy and inspirational, he added.

Both sides reiterated their resolve for supporting each other during hard times and further enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.

The meeting also discussed and agreed on speeding up exchanges of high-level delegations and taking economic ties to new heights.

