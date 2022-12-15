UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Concludes Senate Session In 10 Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday concluded the sitting of upper house of parliament in just 10 minutes after taking up the important business.

The Senate session was started at 1500 hours and concluded at 1510 hours.

After the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and its translation as per the practice, the Senate chairman went for the question hour but due to uproar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on floor of the house, he could not continue this important segment of the business.

He asked Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan to present the legislative business on behalf Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Sanjrani, in a bid to conclude the session due to rumpus in the house by the PTI members, directed that all the reports of various committees on the agenda were stood laid.

Later on, he adjourned the sitting to meet again on Friday, December 16, at 1030 hours in the parliament house.

