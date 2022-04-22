UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condemns Attack On Security Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Sanjrani condemns attack on security forces

Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces check post in the Awaran area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces check post in the Awaran area of Balochistan.

Chairman in a message expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack and said that such cowardly acts could not shake nation the resolve.

He said that terrorists would never be allowed to sabotage the process of development in the province.

The sacrifices of the army and security forces in the war against terrorism are unmatched, he added.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani prayed for the high ranks of Major Shahid Basheer who was martyred as a result of a terrorist attack and speedy recovery of the injured.

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs.

