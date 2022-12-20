UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condemns BJP Leader's Statement Against Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Sanjrani condemns BJP leader's statement against Bilawal

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manupul Bansal's uncalled-for statement against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manupul Bansal's uncalled-for statement against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Sanjrani urged the world to take note of such kind of "criminal statements" against a foreign minister of the country and take action in accordance to international laws.

Sanjarani said the BJP leader's statement was a reflection of the Modi government's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, making clear that their leader "is a butcher from Gujarat".

"There is no room for such thoughts and ideas in a civilized society," he said, adding that Modi's hands were still stained with the blood of innocent people.

He said the occupied valley had become the greatest prison in the world. Children, elderly women, and unmarried Kashmiris were being subjected to oppression and oppression in Kashmir.

"Such statements by India clearly show that the Indian leadership can do anything to put the peace of the region at stake," Sanjrani added.

He said that India was looking to assume the role of a policeman in the region and moving forward with subversive thinking.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tried to show the real face of Indian leadership to the world. This is the reason why the Indian leadership is using words that fall from diplomatic etiquette about the Pakistani foreign minister," he asserted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate World Criminals Women From Government Blood Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls ..

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

2 minutes ago
 EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom buying VMwa ..

EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom buying VMware

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Opposition Says Government Mulls Telegram ..

Moldovan Opposition Says Government Mulls Telegram Ban

2 minutes ago
 Sunak Confirms Further Support for Ukraine Despite ..

Sunak Confirms Further Support for Ukraine Despite Reports of Assistance Audit

15 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session passes PIMS Bill, 2022 to ..

Parliament joint session passes PIMS Bill, 2022 to repeal MTI act

15 minutes ago
 Parliament Joint session passes PMDC Bill, 2022

Parliament Joint session passes PMDC Bill, 2022

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.