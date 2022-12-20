Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manupul Bansal's uncalled-for statement against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manupul Bansal's uncalled-for statement against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Sanjrani urged the world to take note of such kind of "criminal statements" against a foreign minister of the country and take action in accordance to international laws.

Sanjarani said the BJP leader's statement was a reflection of the Modi government's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, making clear that their leader "is a butcher from Gujarat".

"There is no room for such thoughts and ideas in a civilized society," he said, adding that Modi's hands were still stained with the blood of innocent people.

He said the occupied valley had become the greatest prison in the world. Children, elderly women, and unmarried Kashmiris were being subjected to oppression and oppression in Kashmir.

"Such statements by India clearly show that the Indian leadership can do anything to put the peace of the region at stake," Sanjrani added.

He said that India was looking to assume the role of a policeman in the region and moving forward with subversive thinking.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tried to show the real face of Indian leadership to the world. This is the reason why the Indian leadership is using words that fall from diplomatic etiquette about the Pakistani foreign minister," he asserted.