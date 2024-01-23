Sanjrani condemns construction of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday strongly condemned the construction of the 'Ram Temple' on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque.

"This disgraceful act exposes the deeply-rooted Islamophobic agenda of the Hindutva supremacist Indian government," said a press release.

The Senate Chairman said : "The blatant disregard for the safety of Indian Muslims and religious minorities starkly contradicts Modi's India, supposedly the largest democracy, revealing the hollowness of its professed secular ideals."