Sanjrani Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has strongly condemned the incident of burning a copy of the Holy Quran during a protest in Sweden, describing it as the worst example of religious intolerance and desecration.

The Senate Chairman asked the Swedish government to take action against those involved in hurting the sentiments of Muslims all over the world under the guise of freedom of expression.

He said that the Holy Quran teaches us to live in peace.

He urged the United Nations to formulate a coordinated strategy to prevent such incidents.

Such incidents can only be prevented through inter-faith dialogue.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi also strongly condemned the incident and said that the Islamophobic trend is growing in the western world and it poses serious threats to religious tolerance and harmony.

