(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday condemned the firing incident on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the the strongest terms.

He, in a statement, prayed for the early recovery of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed and other injured in the sad incident.

He urged the Punjab government to put culprits behind the bars within a short span of time.

The Senate chairmen said he had no words to condemn this tragic incident but it should be condemned to the fullest.

He directed the Punjab government to take all possible measures to ensure the law and order situation in the province.