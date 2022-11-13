UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Sanjrani condemns immense loss of life in Istanbul's blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday condemned the immense loss of life in the Taqsim Square's blast, Turkiye in its strongest terms.

He, in a statement, said all out efforts must be made to curb all miscreant elements that are involved in heinous acts against humanity.

The Senate chairman expressed the hope that the global leaders could join hands to play and important role to make the world a better and safer place for all.

He said the hearts of all Pakistanis reach out to their Turkish brothers in such a critical time. "We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and convey our condolences to bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured," he added.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his counterpart and expressed solidarity with the Turkish government, people and parliament in this testing time.

