ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday forcefully condemned the change in the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir by India and said this step of the Modi government was akin to destroying peace of the region.

In a statement, he said with its latest steps, India was trying to become the policeman of the region but it would not succeed in its designs.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India instead of sidestepping the issue.

The world community has to end its double standards to ensure peace in the region, he said, adding the removal of article 370 in the Indian constitution was a free license to exploit the people of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan would raise its voice against this move of India at every platform and would not allow India to deprive Kashmiris of their rights.

Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said India's attempt to turn the Indian occupied Kashmir into a Union Territory by revoking article 370 and 35 A would not succeed.

Deputy Chairman Senate, in a statement, said Kashmir was an independent state and Indian constitution could not be implemented in the valley.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla appealed to international community to take urgent notice of Indian atrocities being carried out by its armed forces in occupied valley.

He said Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolution and Kashmiri people must be granted their right to self determination.

He said India must stop the state terrorism as it was constraining the efforts for regional peace in the region.