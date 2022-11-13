ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday condemned the loss of life in the Taqsim Square's blast, Turkiye in its strongest terms.

He, in a statement, said all out efforts must be made to curb all miscreant elements that were involved in heinous acts against humanity.

The senate chairman expressed the hope that the global leaders could join hands to play and important role to make the world a better and safer place for all.

He said the hearts of all Pakistanis go out to their Turkish brothers in such a critical time.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and convey our condolences to bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured," he added.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his counterpart and expressed solidarity with the Turkish government, people and parliament in this testing time.