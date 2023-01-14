UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condemns Peshawar Terror Attack

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Sanjrani condemns Peshawar terror attack

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar In a condolence message, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP and police personnel in the attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar In a condolence message, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP and police personnel in the attack.

Senate Chairman said that the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies fighting against terrorism will not go in vain.

He said the terrorists won't succeed in their nefarious goals. The scourge of terrorism from the beloved country would be exterminated.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Senate Peshawar Police Police Station From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Kha ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan takes notice of killing inci ..

18 seconds ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeti ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeting held

20 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to ..

Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to do preparations for election i ..

4 minutes ago
 Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in ..

Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in advancing IRENA’s mission

22 minutes ago
 RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.