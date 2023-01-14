Sanjrani condemns Peshawar terror attack

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar In a condolence message, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP and police personnel in the attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar In a condolence message, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP and police personnel in the attack.

Senate Chairman said that the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies fighting against terrorism will not go in vain.

He said the terrorists won't succeed in their nefarious goals. The scourge of terrorism from the beloved country would be exterminated.