Sanjrani Condemns Terrorist Attack At CTD Police Station In Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack at CTD police station in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent explosion at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat.

He expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In his condolence message, he said that this cancer of terrorism should be eradicated from its roots.

The Chairman also expressed concern over the impact of terrorism on Pakistan's development and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces for the defense of the country.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Muhammad Isaq Dar also condemned the incident. They expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

