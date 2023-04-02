UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condemns Terrorist Attack In Balochistan, Offers Condolences To Martyred Personnel's Families

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday strongly condemned the recent incident of terrorism in Balochistan, in which four security personnel lost their lives.

The Chairman expressed deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred.

In a condolence message to bereaved families, the Senate Chairman praised the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces who have been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the country.

The Chairman further added that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot deter the resolve of the security forces and the nation in their fight against terrorism.

The Senate Chairman concluded his message by offering prayers for the elevation of the martyred security personnel and expressing solidarity with their families. He reiterated that the nation stands united in its resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

