Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Loralai

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Loralai area of Balochistan

In a statement issued here on Monday, he condoled over the loss of innocent life in the attack.

The chairman senate said that terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the extremists involved in creating anarchy across the country would be held under the law.

Sanjrani directed authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured of the attack and also prayed for the martyred departed soul to eternal peace.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Senator Shabli Fraz and Leader of the opposition Senate Raja Zafar Ul Haq also condemned the terrorist attack in Loralai.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, grant courage to the bereaved families and for early recovery of the injured.