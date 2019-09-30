UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Condemns Terrorist Attack In Loralai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:32 PM

Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Loralai

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Loralai area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Loralai area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he condoled over the loss of innocent life in the attack.

The chairman senate said that terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the extremists involved in creating anarchy across the country would be held under the law.

Sanjrani directed authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured of the attack and also prayed for the martyred departed soul to eternal peace.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Senator Shabli Fraz and Leader of the opposition Senate Raja Zafar Ul Haq also condemned the terrorist attack in Loralai.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, grant courage to the bereaved families and for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Senate Balochistan Vehicle Loralai Best Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Giant Novatek Says Signed Deal Loca ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Has Not Informed Russia of Plans to Cut Oi ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Sends Messages to Tehran via Other Countrie ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea, Japan Carry Out Joint Naval Drills Of ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Hope to Boost Morale by Showi ..

19 minutes ago

Teachers demand payment of overdue salaries in Mul ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.