Sanjrani Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Security Forces In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on security personnel in Arawali area of Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a statement, the chairman lauded the security forces for their vigorous action against terrorists and said the anti-state elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the entire nation is united against the menace of terrorism.

Chairman expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

Pakistan is determined to root out terrorism, he said adding that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country.

Incidents of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits. The sacrifices of the security forces will not go in vain for the survival of peace in the region.

