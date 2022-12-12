UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condemns Unprovoked Firing By Afghan Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has strongly condemned the "unprovoked firing" from Afghan forces near Chaman border.

Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

Senate Chairman urged the Afghan government to ensure the prevention of such incidents as it was the responsibility of both countries to protect the citizens living on the border.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to their families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

