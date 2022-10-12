ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday visited the residence of Balochistan tribal chief Abid Masti Khan and condoled the demise of his brother Yousuf Masti Khan.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Yousuf Masti Khan, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Senate Chairman said late Yousuf Masti Khan always worked for the welfare of the people and had a lot of pain for the masses. He said Yousuf Masti's social and political services would always be remembered.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.