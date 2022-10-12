UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Death Of Abid Masti Khan's Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Sanjrani condoles death of Abid Masti Khan's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday visited the residence of Balochistan tribal chief Abid Masti Khan and condoled the demise of his brother Yousuf Masti Khan.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Yousuf Masti Khan, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Senate Chairman said late Yousuf Masti Khan always worked for the welfare of the people and had a lot of pain for the masses. He said Yousuf Masti's social and political services would always be remembered.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cove ..

Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cover Shortages - Deputy Prime Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA ..

Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA Summit - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on ..

Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on Swapping Griner, Whelan - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria ..

Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria Will Be Diverted To Southern R ..

9 minutes ago
 US to Announce Sanctions on Haiti Gangs, Security ..

US to Announce Sanctions on Haiti Gangs, Security Package Planned - Senior Offic ..

6 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable S ..

Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable Supplier in Long-Term

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.