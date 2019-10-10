UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Condoles Death Of Hazoor Bukhsh Domki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Sanjrani condoles death of Hazoor Bukhsh Domki

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of former senator Mir Hazoor Bukhsh Domki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of former senator Mir Hazoor Bukhsh Domki.

The Senate chairman, in a message of condolence, paid tribute to Hazoor Bukhsh Domki for his dedication for democracy, and for his services in the social and political fields.

He said the late senator would be remembered as a sagacious politician.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Democracy Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif signals for full support of JUI-F’s ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nu ..

5 minutes ago

Hybrid rice research base opens in south China

2 minutes ago

Merkel vows 'zero tolerance' for hate after anti-S ..

2 minutes ago

Six ambulances added in CGH's fleet

2 minutes ago

Commissioner pays tributes to Aslam Azad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.