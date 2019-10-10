Sanjrani condoles death of Hazoor Bukhsh Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of former senator Mir Hazoor Bukhsh Domki.

The Senate chairman, in a message of condolence, paid tribute to Hazoor Bukhsh Domki for his dedication for democracy, and for his services in the social and political fields.

He said the late senator would be remembered as a sagacious politician.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.