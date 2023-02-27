UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Deaths Of Pakistani Migrants In Italy Boat Accident

Published February 27, 2023

Sanjrani condoles deaths of Pakistani migrants in Italy boat accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent lives as a result of the boat accident that happened to the migrant boat in Italy.

In a condolence message here, he said that this was a big tragedy and to control such incidents, the law enforcement agencies and the platforms established for the prevention of human trafficking needed to coordinate, make effective exchange of information and take stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking.

Sanjrani said there was a need to clamp down on those who put innocent lives at risk by showing them dreams of a bright future through illegal means.

He said that in this difficult time, the Parliament and the people of Pakistan shared the grief of the families of those who died in the boat accident in Italy and express full solidarity with the bereaved families.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased, speedy recovery of the injured and patience for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

