Sanjrani Condoles Demise Of Cricketer Abdul Qadir

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Sanjrani condoles demise of cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

He said Abdul Qadir was a unique leg spinner in the cricketing world and he made the nation proud.

The services of Abdul Qadir as a sportsman and cricketer of Pakistan would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

