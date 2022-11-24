UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Demise Of Gorgaij's Son

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday visited Gorgaij House, Islamabad to condole the demise of the son of former Federal minister and senior Vice President, Pakistan Peoples Party, Balochistan, Al Haj Sardar Mohammad Umar Gorgaij.

Sanjrani accompanied by Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Haji Irfan offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

