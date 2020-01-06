Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Deputy Chairman, Senator Saleem Mandviwala's son, Amir Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Deputy Chairman, Senator Saleem Mandviwala's son, Amir Mandviwala.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah, to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also expressed their deep condolences with the family.