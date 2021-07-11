Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 )

He, in a condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said he was equally in grief with Pir Pagara and other family members at this hour of sorrow.