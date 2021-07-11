UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Condoles Demise Of Pir Pagara's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:19 AM

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said he was equally in grief with Pir Pagara and other family members at this hour of sorrow.

Related Topics

Senate Muslim Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

42 seconds ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

43 seconds ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

15 minutes ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

15 minutes ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

15 minutes ago

Minister's message on 'World Population Day'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.