UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Demise Of Senator's Father

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Sanjrani condoles demise of Senator's father

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan, the father of Senator Haji Hidayatullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan, the father of Senator Haji Hidayatullah.

In his condolence message to Haji Hidayatullad, Senate Chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Sadiq said he is equally grieved over the demise of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Senator Haji Hidayatullah's father and prayed for forgiveness and elevation of the deceased.

Related Topics

Senate Afridi Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around ..

Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around AED30 billion since start of 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down restriction on supp ..

Lahore High Court strikes down restriction on supply of wheat from public stock ..

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Will Continue Supporting Efforts to R ..

Saudi Arabia Will Continue Supporting Efforts to Resolve Ukraine Crisis - Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 US Erecting Facility on Southern Border to Hold 1, ..

US Erecting Facility on Southern Border to Hold 1,000 Migrants, Will Open in Jan ..

2 minutes ago
 Car Production in Russia Drops by 36.5% in Novembe ..

Car Production in Russia Drops by 36.5% in November Compared to Month Prior - Ro ..

2 minutes ago
 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University holds 5th convoc ..

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University holds 5th convocation

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.