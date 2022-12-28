Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan, the father of Senator Haji Hidayatullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan, the father of Senator Haji Hidayatullah.

In his condolence message to Haji Hidayatullad, Senate Chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Sadiq said he is equally grieved over the demise of Haji Pir Muhammad Khan.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Senator Haji Hidayatullah's father and prayed for forgiveness and elevation of the deceased.