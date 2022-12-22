UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Demise Of Shireen Mazari's Husband

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Sanjrani condoles demise of Shireen Mazari's husband

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Tabish, husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The chairman said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

