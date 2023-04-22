UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Former Senator's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sanjrani condoles former senator's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed his deepest condolences over the demise of Enver Baig, a prominent political personality and former member of the Senate.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his statement acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Enver Baig to the development and prosperity of the country.

Enver Baig was a seasoned politician who dedicated his life to serving the nation with great distinction during his tenure in the Senate, he added.

He expressed his deep grief over the sudden and untimely demise of such a respected and honourable member of the upper house.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani prayed, "May Allah grants Enver Baig a place in Jannat ul Firdous and give strength and patience to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude." Senate Deputy Chairman, Mirza Muhammad Afridi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Former Senator, Enver Baig.

The Senate of Pakistan mourned the loss of Enver Baig, and his legacy would continue to inspire generations of politicians and public servants.

