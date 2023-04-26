ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa.

In his condolence message, Sanjrani paid tribute to late Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa's political and social services adding that the late Khosa was an excellent human being and an accomplished politician.

Sanjrani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the status of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi in his separate message expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.