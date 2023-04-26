UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Khosa's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Sanjrani condoles Khosa's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa.

In his condolence message, Sanjrani paid tribute to late Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa's political and social services adding that the late Khosa was an excellent human being and an accomplished politician.

Sanjrani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the status of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi in his separate message expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Balochistan Afridi Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

13 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.