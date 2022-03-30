Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

PUMA helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission, claiming lives of eight UN peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers.

In a message, he paid tribute to the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and support staff in the incident and has extended condolences to the bereft families.

The chairman said that Pakistan's sacrifices are proof that "we want peace in the world".

"The sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for global peace are a source of pride for the nation. Pakistan wants peace in the region and beyond" he added