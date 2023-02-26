UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles Migrant Boat Deaths In Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives including women and children in a migrant boat wreck in Italy In a condolence message, he termed the accident as a major tragedy and urged better coordination between law enforcement agencies and platforms established for the prevention of human trafficking for controlling such incidents.

He stressed the need to exchange of information which would be more effective.

He said there was a need to clamp down on those who put innocent lives at risk by showing them dreams of a bright future through illegal means.

He said that in this difficult time, the Parliament and the people of Pakistan share the grief of the families of those who died in the boat accident in Italy.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased, speedy recovery of the injured and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

