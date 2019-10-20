UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Condoles NA Speaker Uncle's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief over the death of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser's uncle.

Sanjrani in his condolence message received here condoled with the Speaker National Assembly and his family and prayed to Almighty Allah for forgiveness and elevation of the deceased soul.

