Sanjrani condoles over death of late Mufti Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Sunday visited Mufti Mahmood Markaz and expressed condolence with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the death of late Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman and JUI-F spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri were present on this occasion.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanajrani offered Fatiha for the departed soul of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members.