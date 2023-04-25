(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited renowned industrialist Maqbool Sadiq's residence to commiserate with him over the demise of his wife.

Sanjrani prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.