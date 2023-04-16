ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the untimely death Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a tragic accident in Islamabad.

Senate Chairman has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the departed minister, his friends and his colleagues in this moment of grief and despair.

Paying tribute to late Abdul Shakoor for his invaluable services to the nation, chairman said the late minister was a respected and a phenomenal national leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Pakistan. His persistent and relentless efforts in the Pakistani political arena will always be remembered.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi has also expressed profound grief over this irreplaceable loss and has prayed for the departed soul.