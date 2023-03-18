UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles With Shaukat Tarin Over His Mother's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sanjrani condoles with Shaukat Tarin over his mother's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited the Lahore residence of former Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin to express his sympathies on the death of his mother.

Accompanied by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir and Prince Ahmed Umerzai, the Chairman Senate offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

The Chairman Senate also met with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health and express his well-wishes. He also discussed current political situation of the country with Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, who congratulated Sanjrani on the Senate's golden jubilee celebrations.

The Chairman also had a meeting with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and prominent industrialist Jehangir Khan Tarin to discuss matters of mutual interest.

