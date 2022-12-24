UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Condoles With Shireen Mazari Over Demise Of Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Sanjrani condoles with Shireen Mazari over demise of husband

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited Dr Shireen Mazari's residence to commiserate with her and pay final respects to her deceased husband Dr. Tabish Hazir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited Dr Shireen Mazari's residence to commiserate with her and pay final respects to her deceased husband Dr. Tabish Hazir.

Accompanied by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Faisal Saleem, the chairman sympathized with the former Federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari and said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the latter's husband's demise.

The chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He said the services rendered by Dr.Tabish would be remembered for a long time.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Faisal Saleem also expressed their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Shireen Mazari on the death of her husband.

Related Topics

Senate Mushahid Hussain Syed Family All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

56 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri congratulates nation on Quaid's birth ..

Shazia Marri congratulates nation on Quaid's birthday; Christian community on Ch ..

58 seconds ago
 At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm ..

At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm Across US - Reports

1 minute ago
 Foolproof security arrangements made for Christmas ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Christmas celebrations

9 minutes ago
 Sanjrani urges nation to shun differences for pros ..

Sanjrani urges nation to shun differences for prosperity

9 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak Appoints Journalist James Forsyth as Se ..

UK's Sunak Appoints Journalist James Forsyth as Senior Political Aide - Reports

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.