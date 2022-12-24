Sanjrani condoles with Shireen Mazari over demise of husband

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited Dr Shireen Mazari's residence to commiserate with her and pay final respects to her deceased husband Dr. Tabish Hazir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited Dr Shireen Mazari's residence to commiserate with her and pay final respects to her deceased husband Dr. Tabish Hazir.

Accompanied by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Faisal Saleem, the chairman sympathized with the former Federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari and said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the latter's husband's demise.

The chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He said the services rendered by Dr.Tabish would be remembered for a long time.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Faisal Saleem also expressed their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Shireen Mazari on the death of her husband.