Sanjrani condoles with Speaker NA on demise of his uncle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of uncle of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

In a message of condolence, he paid tribute to the deceased for the services performed for his area.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz also condoled with the Speaker National Assembly in their messages.