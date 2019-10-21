UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Condoles With Speaker NA On Demise Of His Uncle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Sanjrani condoles with Speaker NA on demise of his uncle

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of uncle of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of uncle of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

In a message of condolence, he paid tribute to the deceased for the services performed for his area.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz also condoled with the Speaker National Assembly in their messages.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Family Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

&#039;Mesh&#039; platform provides innovative solu ..

36 minutes ago

PM&DC stands dissolved after President Alvi signed ..

38 minutes ago

Working atmosphere, infrastructure to be improved ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Chairman, Australian HC discuss matters of mut ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-introduces ..

2 minutes ago

Govt takes numerous steps to bring reforms in educ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.