Sanjrani congratulates Arshad on winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday congratulated Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

He said Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud by winning the gold medal.

The Senate chairman said the entire nation should be proud of the outstanding performance of Arshad Nadeem.

He said there was a need to populate sports fields in Pakistan and encourage more Pakistani youth.